Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 4,327 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.