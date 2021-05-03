Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.