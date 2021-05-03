Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

