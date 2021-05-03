Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 329.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

