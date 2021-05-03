Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $433.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.27 and a 52-week high of $452.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

