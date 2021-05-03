Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.18 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.