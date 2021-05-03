Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.41 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

