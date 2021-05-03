Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.59 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FHI stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

