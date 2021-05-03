Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.24 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

