Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 478,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 101,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

