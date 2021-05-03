Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

