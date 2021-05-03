Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.16 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

