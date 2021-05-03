Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,392 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 531.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 32,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

