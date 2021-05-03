Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

