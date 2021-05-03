Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.47 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 173,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

