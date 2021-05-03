Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 13,384 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

