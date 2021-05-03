Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 15,264 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 785,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 64,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

