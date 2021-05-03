Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 17,831 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Total were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Total by 403.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

