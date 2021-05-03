Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 25,522 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after buying an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after buying an additional 630,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

