Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,243 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

NYSE:FL opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

