Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 73,537 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $654,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

