Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

