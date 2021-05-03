Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTB opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

