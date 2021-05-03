Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 10,389 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

