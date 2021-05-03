Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 4,047 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aflac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

