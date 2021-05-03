Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,671 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

