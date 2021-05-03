Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

