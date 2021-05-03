Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,634 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,027,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $44.50.

