Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

