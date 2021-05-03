Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

SJM stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

