Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 841.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,467 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.17% of Mesa Air Group worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 over the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

