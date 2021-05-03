MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.80 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $90.80 million and $3.59 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00277134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $670.62 or 0.01155842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00720588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,960.57 or 0.99897533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,695,700,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,124,993 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

