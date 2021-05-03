MetaMorph (METM) One Day Volume Tops $96.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $925,994.51 and $96.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

