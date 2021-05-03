Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $14.88 million and $1.50 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $6.42 or 0.00011590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

