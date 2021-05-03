Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of Microchip Technology worth $100,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

