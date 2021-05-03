Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

