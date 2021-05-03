Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 405,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

