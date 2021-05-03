Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

