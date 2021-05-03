MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $16.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $640.63. 7,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,153. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,349.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $696.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.95. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $407,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.