Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.14

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.14 and last traded at $157.61, with a volume of 1393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

