Mining Core Coin Reaches Market Cap of $38,863.14 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $38,863.14 and $37,647.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00281134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.10 or 0.01191519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,960.82 or 1.00235610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

