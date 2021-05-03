Mirrored Amazon Price Hits $3,468.92 on Top Exchanges (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for approximately $3,468.92 or 0.05966661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $36.63 million and approximately $474,304.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 10,559 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

