Mirrored Netflix Hits One Day Volume of $255,388.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and $255,388.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $517.41 or 0.00901671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 67,069 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

