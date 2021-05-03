Mirrored Twitter Achieves Market Cap of $31.70 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $56.31 or 0.00095823 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and $373,002.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 562,988 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

