Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 3.1% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $32.81 million and approximately $646,248.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $43.97 or 0.00075208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.14 or 0.01139437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.00724816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.13 or 1.00079971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 746,177 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

