Mist (MIST) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Mist has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $218,255.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

