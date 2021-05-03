MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MIXT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.07. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,751. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $316.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.