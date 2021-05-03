Mixin Reaches Market Cap of $397.35 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Mixin has a market cap of $397.35 million and approximately $126,062.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $723.27 or 0.01270870 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.