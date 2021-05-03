Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 50,650 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 153.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.