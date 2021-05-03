Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys 27,076 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

